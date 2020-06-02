BELOIT — The Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Tuesday that an assisted living facility in Beloit was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak as new county virus cases remain low.
Public Information Officer Kelsey Cordova confirmed the health department was investigating an outbreak at Azura Memory Care of Beloit, 2086 Colony Court, but provided no further details.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data as of May 27, the most recent day data was available, shows that 17 virus investigations have taken place across nine long-term care facilities, six workplaces, one health care facility and one “other” group setting in Rock County.
The health department previously declined to disclose site outbreak investigations specific to Beloit when requested by the Beloit Daily News last week.
A representative for Azura Memory Care of Beloit did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the situation.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said on Monday that of the 319 confirmed COVID-19 cases handled by the health system, about 33% of those cases (over 105 cases) stemmed from assisted living or congregant living settings in the Stateline Area.
On Monday, the health department updated its municipal data set that showed of the 639 cases reported on Monday, 364 cases (nearly 57%) originated from the 53511 Beloit zip code. Localized data for Rock County municipalities is updated weekly.
The health department reported seven new cases and no additional virus-related deaths in Rock County as of Tuesday, bringing the countywide total up to 646 cases and 19 deaths.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 759 cases and 29 deaths; Green County reported 68 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 398 cases and 17 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin saw 374 new cases and eight additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 18,543 confirmed cases and 607 virus-related deaths, DHS data shows.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,309 confirmed cases and 63 virus-related deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 476 cases and 17 deaths; DeKalb County reported 422 cases and five deaths; McHenry County reported 1,606 cases and 73 deaths; Ogle County reported 214 cases and three deaths; and Stephenson County reported 211 cases and two deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Tuesday.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 1,614 new cases and 113 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 122,848 confirmed cases and 5,525 virus-related deaths.
