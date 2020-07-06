Wisconsin saw 464 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday—a sign that the virus still is spreading in the state.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services figures show Wisconsin now has 32,061 COVID-19 cases. No new deaths from the virus were reported Monday, leaving the total death toll at 796.
Fourty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock County on Monday. Now the total COVID-19 cases in the county stands at 940. No new deaths were reported in Rock County on Monday. Total deaths in the county stand at 24.
In neighboring counties, there are 691 total COVID-19 cases in Walworth County and 18 deaths; Dane County has 2,457 cases and 32 deaths; Green County has 100 cases and one death; and Jefferson County has 291 cases and four deaths.
On the Illinois side of the state line, Winnebago Couny reported 3,099 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 55 cases from Thursday when the Winnebago County Health Department offered its last COVID-19 report. No new deaths were reported in the county and that figure stands at 93.
In area counties in Illinois, Boone County has 623 cases and 21 deaths; McHenry County has 2,145 cases and 97 deaths; and DeKalb County has 611 cases and 20 deaths.
Illinois reported 614 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday and six new deaths—two in Champaign County, three in Cook County and one in DeKalb County.
