COVID-19 cases remain a concern locally as 63 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County and no deaths were reported on Thursday.
To date, a total 20,028 cases and 219 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began. There were 19,225 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and there are currently 584 active cases. There were 17 people hospitalized in the county as of Nov. 4. The case rate is 175 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
Local data shows 65.2% of Rock County residents have completed the series of COVID-19 vaccination.
As of Monday, the latest data available by press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,996. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 12 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.5%.
As of Thursday, there were 55.2% of the total population of Wisconsin residents who have completed the vaccine series, or 3,213,991 people.
There were 900 people hospitalized in Wisconsin. Data shows 90.6% of hospital beds in the state are filled and 93.9% of ICU beds are in use.
As of Wednesday, the positivity rate in Winnebago County, Illinois was 5.4% which is going up. The county reported a case rate of 242.4 per 100,000 people, which is going up. A total of 51.6% of county residents have been fully vaccinated.
On Oct. 29, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 infection in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting Oct. 22. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for children ages 5 through 11 to receive the Pfizer-COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement comes following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.
The CDC COVID Tracker website states 67% of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 59% of the population have been fully vaccinated.