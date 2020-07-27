BELOIT—A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beloit since July 20 compared to 39 new cases reported in Janesville during the same time period, according to Rock County Health Department data.
Since the outbreak began a total of 610 cases have originated in Beloit as Janesville has seen a total of 485 infections, health department data shows. Beloit now accounts for 46.9% of all Rock County cases.
Beloit shows a recovery rate of 80% (488 patients recovered) while Janesville has a recovery rate of 71% (349 patients recovered).
Janesville’s mortality rate is 2.89% compared to Beloit’s 1.64% as 25 virus-related deaths have been reported in Rock County.
Related to testing, 6,878 people have tested negative in Beloit while 9,173 people in Janesville tested negative.
The health department’s municipal data dashboard was updated to reflect COVID-19 figures for Clinton (38 cases, no deaths), Edgerton (58 cases and one death) Evansville (20 cases, no deaths) and Milton (52 cases, no deaths).
In total 1,299 cases have been reported in Rock County, as 22,103 people have tested negative and 943 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
The health department estimates there are a total of 331 active COVID-19 cases in Rock County as of Monday.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,870 cases and 34 deaths; Green County reported 120 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,067 cases and 21 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Wisconsin reported 590 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 49,417 cases and 892 deaths. DHS estimates that 9,873 cases remain active in the state as 38,633 people have recovered. A total of 823,905 people have tested negative in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 11 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 3,505 cases and 111 deaths.
A health department spokesperson said 577 tests were administered at expanded COVID-19 testing sites in Rockton, Rockford and South Beloit. Additional testing sites in South Beloit and Rockford were announced on Monday with testing to run from today through Aug. 9.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 695 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 784 cases and 24 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,705 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 357 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 307 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Monday shows.
In Illinois, 1,231 cases and 18 additional deaths were reported on Monday, as 172,655 cases and 7,416 deaths have been recorded by IDPH since the outbreak began, with the state reporting a recovery rate of 95%.
