Rock County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases since Friday as Wisconsin saw 1,822 additional cases over the weekend, according to data provided by the Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 1,171 cases and 24 deaths have been reported in Rock County since COVID-19 cases started to be tracked. The last fatality due to COVID-19 was reported on June 30, Rock County Public Health Department data shows. As of Saturday, the most recent data available, 19,515 people have tested negative and 805 people (70.4%) have recovered from the virus.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,494 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 116 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 902 cases and 18 deaths, DHS data shows.
On Sunday DHS data showed Wisconsin added one new COVID-19 case and one death, bringing the statewide total to 42,215 cases and 844 deaths. Since Sunday, 8,089 people in Wisconsin have tested negative with 77% of all cases having recovered, per state data. Hospitalizations increased by 25 across the state on Sunday, with 4,107 people now hospitalized due to the virus.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department announced on Friday that more COVID-19 testing sites would open in Rockton, Rockford, South Beloit and Winnebago village starting on Monday.
Health department data from Friday, the most recent data available, shows that 3,292 cases have been reported with 99 deaths in the county. The county has a 96.3% recovery rate as of Friday.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 649 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 699 cases and 23 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,463 cases and 107 deaths; Ogle County reported 338 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 289 cases and six deaths, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
In Illinois, the state reported 965 cases and six additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 161,575 cases and 7,295 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.