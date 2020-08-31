Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Beloit and Janesville since Aug. 24 as cases continue to rise in the area, according to municipal data updated on Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 739 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 38 cases since Aug. 24 as 9,023 people tested negative for the virus and 644 residents have recovered.
In Janesville, 666 cases have been reported, an increase of 60 cases since Aug. 24 as 12,535 people tested negative and 553 residents have recovered, health department data shows. Janesville’s mortality rate (2.1%) remains higher than Beloit’s of 1.49%. Both municipalities reported a combined total of 55 new recoveries since last week.
Following a protest in which around 200 people gathered in Beloit on Sunday, some residents complained the city failed to enforce its policy that requires fewer than 25 people to gather at a public space.
In response, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said the city did not receive any request to rent out the Harry C. Moore Pavilion to protesters.
“Individuals have the right to peaceful assembly, however, we highly encourage all individuals involved in any peaceful protest to wear face coverings and to maintain six feet of physical distancing for the safety of all involved,” Millard said.
Across Rock County, Clinton reported 50 cases (no new cases) Edgerton reported 75 cases (an increase of 10 from Aug. 24); Evansville reported 37 cases (an increase of one from Aug. 24); Milton reported 72 cases (an increase of five from Aug. 24) and unincorporated Rock County reported 59 cases (an increase of 10 from Aug. 24).
Rock County reported 19 more cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 1,686 cases and 26 deaths. A total of 29,390 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,444 people have recovered. A total of 216 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 5,429 cases and 40 deaths; Green County reported 270 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,703 cases and 27 deaths, DHS data from Monday shows.
In Wisconsin, 266 new cases and no additional were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 75,603 cases and 1,122 deaths. A total of 67,234 people (89.0%) have recovered as 7,229 cases remain active in the state as of Monday, per DHS data. A total of 5,817 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, as the state’s daily positive case average is at 8.2%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported a total of 4,233 cases and 150 deaths, an increase of 65 new cases and no new deaths since Aug. 28. The county has a positivity rate of 4.6% and a recovery rate of 96%.
Boone County reported 865 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,110 cases and 35 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,855 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 476 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 380 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,668 new cases and seven additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 235,023 cases and 8,026 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 24—August 30 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,492 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.