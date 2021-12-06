New COVID-19 cases among those age 4 to 14 in Rock County are at their highest reported level since the pandemic began, according to data from the Rock County Health Department.
There were 82 new cases of COVID-19 among children, age 4 to 13, from Nov. 24 to 30; and 54 new cases among young people age 14 to 18 for the same time period.
The number of 82 cases among 4 to 13-year-olds this November is the highest number reported since the start of the pandemic. The number had peaked at 72 in the time period of Nov. 11 to 17, 2020. The number had dipped down to 26 during Oct. 13 to 19, but has been escalating since that time.
Growing numbers of youth are getting vaccinated, although most children under age 11 have not been fully vaccinated, according to Rock County Health Department data.
In the geographic area within the School District of Beloit , 50% of youth age 12 to 18 have been fully vaccinated; 44% of youth age 12 to 14 are fully vaccinated; 55% of youth age 15 to 18 are fully vaccinated; and 0.2% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.
In the geographic area within the Beloit Turner School District 39% of youth aged 12 to 18 have been fully vaccinated; 33% of youth age 12 to 14 are3 fully vaccinated; 43% of youth age 15 to 18 are fully vaccinated; and 0.31% of children age 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.
In the Janesville School District area, 45% of youth age 12 to 18 have been fully vaccinated; 46% of youth age 12 to 14 have been fully vaccinated; 44% of youth age 15 to 18 have been fully vaccinated; and 0.99% of children age 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 continues to increase in the county for all ages
From Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 there were 259 total new cases of COVID-19 in Beloit; 373 in Janesville; 18 in Clinton; 40 in Edgerton; 35 in Evansville; 47 in Milton; and 40 cases in the rest of Rock County.
On Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 643.4 cases per 100,000, which is increasing. The positivity rate was 10.8% which is increasing. There is 53% of the county that is fully vaccinated.