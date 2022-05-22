Cases of COVID-19 have been rising in Illinois, and Winnebago County is considered to be at a high community level due to an increase in the case rate in the community and hospital numbers reaching concerning levels, according to a press release from the Winnebago County Health Department.
Meanwhile, Rock County remains at medium community level, according to local health officials.
Eight Illinois counties are now rated at the high community level and 39 counties are rated at the medium level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). In addition to Winnebago County, Boone, Lee and Stephenson counties in the northern part of the state; and Champaign, Ford, Peoria and Tazewell in the central part of the state are listed at the high community level.
Winnebago County’s COVID-19 case rate has exceeded 200 cases per 100,000, and the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has exceeded 10 per 100,000 population in the last seven days, which indicates high community level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) metrics.
In addition to masking indoors, avoiding crowds and getting vaccinated and boosted, the health department recommends those at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 talk to their healthcare provider and have a plan for possible treatment options if they become ill due to the virus.
To order free masks and test kits or to find treatment, vaccine, and booster shot locations people can visit www.covid.gov.
On Friday, the most recent data available, the IDPH reported 40,193 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 56 deaths since May 13. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,249,534 cases, including 33,761 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Thursday night, 1,060 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital due to COVID-19. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 315 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
As of Friday, the latest data available, there were 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock County. The current community level of COVID-19 in Rock County is “medium.” Rock County was moved from low to medium community transmission level on May 12.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 38,512 and the total amount of confirmed deaths reached 351, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 278.54 new cases per 100,000 people in Rock County, and 8.3 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 per 100,000 people. The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was 2.9.
There were six people hospitalized in Rock County as of May 20, which has been steady during the past week.
There were 61.8% of eligible people in Rock County who completed the vaccine series, and 33.1% have received a booster dose.
As of Sunday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,980. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been two and the seven day average state positivity rate was 12.9%.
There is 61.2% of the total population of Wisconsin residents who have completed the vaccine series, and 34.4% of the population has received a booster.
On May 17, in Wisconsin, the seven-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 414 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 4.3% were on ventilators.
Approximately 88.5% of the hospital beds in Wisconsin and 86.3% of the ICU beds are in use.