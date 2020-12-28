ROCKFORD — A U.S. Army Green Beret has admitted to a shooting that killed three people and seriously injured three others at a bar inside Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Saturday, according to court records filed in Winnebago County Circuit Court.
Florida resident Duke Webb, 37, was denied bail in his initial appearance on Monday afternoon before Judge Debra Schafer based on probable cause.
Webb is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting that killed Thomas Furseth, 65, of Machesney Park, Jerome Woodfork, 69, of Rockford, and Dennis Steinhoff, 73, of Rockford. He also is accused of injuring a 14-year-old male, 16-year-old female and a 62-year-old man.
A member of the Greater Rockford Bowling Hall of Fame, Woodfork was a member of the Rockford Travelers bowling team that competed in the National Travelers Bowling League events.
In Monday’s court proceedings, defense attorney Ela Bucko said Webb may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has memory loss, noting that Webb was scheduled to undergo a mental health screening related to a traumatic brain injury.
A probable cause statement submitted by Rockford police alleges Webb initially shot at a table of teenagers on the first floor of the Don Carter Lanes complex that includes the bowling alley with an upstairs bar and off-track betting establishment. Webb then allegedly went to the upstairs bar and continued shooting. The statement claims Webb admitted to the shooting following his arrest and also informed officers where two handguns were located at the bar. The document shows Furseth was shot on the first floor as he was attempting to flee, while Woodfork and Steinhoff were fatally shot while upstairs.
No motive has been released for the shooting, but authorities have called the incident a random act of violence.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Monday that Steinhoff was shot in the torso on the bar balcony and Woodfork was shot in the neck and had fallen off the bar balcony.
Hanely also stated Webb was in the Rockford area visiting family prior to the shooting.
Hanley added that the weapons located at the bar were .40 caliber and .38 caliber handguns, and were not military-issued service weapons.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said Sunday there were around 20 to 25 patrons at the second floor bar during the shooting, saying that many fled or hid during the incident.
Webb joined the U.S. Army in July of 2008 and is a Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant, and had served four tours in Afghanistan, with the most recent tour of duty ending in July of this year. Webb was on leave at the time of the shooting, according to information released by the U.S. Army. Prior to the shooting, Webb was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
“The alleged actions of Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb are abhorrent and are absolutely not representative of the Special Forces Regiment,” said MG John W. Brennan Commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne). “The vast majority of men and women Green Berets live up to their storied reputation and earn their beret every day. The actions described in reports are shocking and completely out of character with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service. The Rockford Police Department has our complete cooperation. Our heavy hearts and prayers are with the families affected.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser posted on Sunday for the victims and their families has raised $2,850 of a $60,000 goal as of press time Monday. A candlelight vigil will be held for the victims at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E. State St.