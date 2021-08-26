BELOIT — One of the two people injured in the Aug. 21 shooting on Dewey Avenue in Beloit said nearly 50 bullets were fired in the incident as five handguns were recovered at the scene where suspects were eventually arrested following the rampage of gunfire and a high-speed chase, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
On Thursday, shooting suspects Tarious L. Armstrong, 19, of Springfield, Illinois, Steve A. Brock, 23, of Beloit, and Raymond J. Gosha, 21, of Beloit, all appeared for initial court appearances before Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
Armstrong was held on a $50,000 cash bond while Brock and Gosha were each held on $100,000 cash bonds. Armstrong will appear in court on Sept. 3 for a preliminary hearing, along with Brock and Gosha appearing for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7.
The three were arrested following a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour through Beloit on Aug. 21 following the shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.
A 27-year-old Beloit woman and a 48-year-old Beloit man were injured by gunfire as a result of the shooting, with the woman telling police she heard 38 to 48 gunshots.
Witnesses said the man and woman were sitting on a porch of a home drinking alcohol and listening to music when they observed a white sedan stop on Dewey Avenue and four subjects exit the vehicle carrying firearms wearing ski masks before gunshots were heard, according to court records. The suspects then stayed to reload before fleeing southbound towards Copeland Avenue.
The woman was injured from a ricocheted bullet fragment in the leg and the man was shot in the shoulder, the complaint states.
Beloit police observed the suspect vehicle traveling on Milwaukee Road with multiple occupants in the vehicle wearing ski masks. A chase ensued heading east on Milwaukee Road before turning onto Freeman Parkway and continuing south on Fuller Road. The chase continued west on Cranston and then north on Shopiere. On Prairie Avenue, a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined the pursuit and the vehicle worked its way back traveling south on Riverside Drive at speeds reaching 110 miles per hour, the complaint said.
The chase continued along White Avenue and onto Park Avenue. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a pit maneuver, but failed to stop the vehicle. A second pit maneuver by the deputy was initiated and the squad vehicle crashed as the vehicle headed west on Chapin Street. A Beloit police officer was able to ram the vehicle to damage it in an effort to get it to stop which caused both the squad vehicle and suspect vehicle to spin out and go off the roadway, the complaint shows. During a search inside and nearby the vehicle, five handguns were recovered along with a suspected container of marijuana weighing over 25 grams. On Gosha, police allegedly recovered over $1,000 in cash of varying denominations, the complaint said.
Armstrong, Brock and Gosha were arrested at the scene where the chase ended on White Avenue, along with Garrett X. Rocha, 22, of Beloit. No charges have been filed against Rocha as of Thursday afternoon.
A fifth suspect, Devonte R.M. Cordier, 22, was arrested in South Beloit on Aug. 23 in the 600 block of Winfield Drive. Cordier awaits extradition from Winnebago County, Illinois to Rock County.
The gunfire marked the third shooting in 72 hours in Beloit which culminated in a 20-year-old Beloit man shot and killed on Aug. 20 in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue. Less than two hours after the homicide, another shooting was reported in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old Beloit woman had been struck by gunfire.
No arrests have been made in connection with the homicide as of Thursday afternoon, and Beloit police did not have any new information available for release as of press time regarding the ongoing investigations.
Armstrong is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Brock faces three charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater. Gosha faces three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping as a repeater, resisting an officer as a repeater, possession with intent to deliver THC less than 200 grams as a repeater, possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater and possession of narcotic drugs as a repeater.
To date in 2021 in Beloit, a total of 16 shootings have resulted in people being injured or killed. A total of three people have died and 15 individuals were injured by gunfire this year in Beloit. Last year, 18 shootings, including two homicides, were investigated by police compared to 2019 when the department investigated seven shootings, four of which were homicides.