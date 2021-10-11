BELOIT—A Beloit man charged in connection with a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2016 had his case bound over for trial, after a Rock County Circuit Court commissioner found evidence presented during a hearing Monday was strong enough for the case to proceed.
Alixze H. Baxton, 23, appeared by phone during a preliminary hearing before Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer that saw testimony from Beloit Police Officer Tala Cornell and arguments by prosecutor Assistant District Attorney Mason Braunschweig and defense attorney Walter Isaacson.
Baxton was charged on Sept. 30 relating to an assault of a 12-year-old girl on April 18, 2016 in Beloit after a Wisconsin State Crime Lab sex assault kit was tested and matched Baxton’s DNA to the incident with “high stringency,” the report claims.
He faces one count of first-degree child sexual assault—sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Baxton did not enter a plea at Monday’s hearing which saw court officials go over various aspects of the criminal complaint that details the assault.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the victim who was 12-years-old at the time, told police a man had given her a ride after she was hanging out with friends who were between the ages of 15 and 16 and had been smoking marijuana The girl told authorities a man pulled up in a car alongside her and asked if she needed a ride while in the area of Eighth Street and Hackett Street in Beloit.
She said the man then put a mask on before getting out of the car at which point the girl heard three gunshots, she told police.
The victim said she passed out and woke up in a closet with no clothes on when the man who picked her up “told her if she told anyone he would kill her,” the complaint states.
As she was getting dressed, the male suspect struck her and the victim told police she woke up in a park.
At Monday’s hearing Cornell testified the girl, who was left in Hinkley Park, “did not know exactly what happened to her” and had to wander around Beloit to regain her surroundings following the alleged assault by Baxton.
Baxton appeared by phone, was not visible during Monday’s hearing and did not address the court.
A $1,000 cash signature bond was signed on Oct. 1, but his custody status remains unclear.
A request to clarify his custody status was not responded to as of press time Monday.