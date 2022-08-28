BDN_210614_URISH3
Jon and Amanda Urish have been active volunteers at Rock County Christian School where their children attend and in the community.

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Jon Urish brings his financial expertise to his volunteerism while wife Amanda Urish offers her skills behind the camera. Together, the two have been a powerhouse of volunteerism in the community helping to promote and support Rock County Christian School (RCCS), Beloit College, area youth sports and activities and more.

Both Jon and Amanda grew up watching their parents volunteer which instilled in them the desire to give back.

