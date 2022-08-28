BELOIT—Jon Urish brings his financial expertise to his volunteerism while wife Amanda Urish offers her skills behind the camera. Together, the two have been a powerhouse of volunteerism in the community helping to promote and support Rock County Christian School (RCCS), Beloit College, area youth sports and activities and more.
Both Jon and Amanda grew up watching their parents volunteer which instilled in them the desire to give back.
“She and I grew up in families where that was modeled,” Jon said. “We are doing the same, and we hope our kids will do the same and commit themselves to activities important to them and their communities.”
The Urishes grew up in the Stateline Area and attended Beloit College where Jon played baseball and Amanda played soccer. Jon went on to work for Beloit College for more than 25 years in fundraising and recruitment while Amanda coached soccer for 18 years.
With an interest in financial literacy, Jon could usually be found encouraging new hires to invest for their future and teaching saving to students.
“I spent 15 years on the fringe benefits committee of the college. If you were new, I would badger you to start investing,” he said.
Today, Jon works at Thrivent Financial, and Amanda works at Blackhawk Technical College as a graphic designer.
With five children the couple became involved with RCCS. Two have graduated from RCCS and three are enrolled.
Jon acts as RCCS board president while Amanda is vice president and treasurer of the booster club. She’s coached soccer in the past, made pies for Apple Pie Day and helped with field trips and classes. Her most visible work is lending her photography and graphic design services to sports teams and the theater program.
“We were going to be at sports anyway, so it was a natural way to invest time and energy and make sure the school was running smoothly,” Amanda said.
Jon’s financial talents were called upon when he helped the school with fundraising for its new gym which was completed in 2017.
The Urishes have also been loyal servants at Central Christian Church where Jon has been an elder and helped feed those at the men’s breakfast as food coordinator. Amanda serves kids in Kidsworks while their parents are attending worship services.
Central Christian church Executive Pastor Erik Henry said the Urishes are always involved when the church has an outreach event.
“Jon has got a great strategic mind. He thinks of things other people don’t think of in terms of how decisions we make are going to affect other people. He has a really broad understanding of people and organizations. Amanda is just fantastic with kids. They are also so dependable,” Henry said.
Amanda also serves on the board of directors for Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) and lends her photography and graphic design skills to promote productions. Both Urishes have coached youth sports for kids through the YMCA, Amanda lending her soccer skills and Jon carrying on his love of baseball.
Jon is also on the Friends of the Riverfront Board where he said he enjoys watching the Renaissance of the city.
“Programming and outdoor entertainment is a critical part of that,” he added.
Although Jon has a new career, he still promotes Beloit College at Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours events along with touting the city and RCCS.
When asked how they find time, the Urishes said they just become involved wherever life takes them.