AFTON—What do you do with 80 acres of rolling south central Wisconsin countryside just outside the village of Afton?
A number of possibilities come to mind. But Dennis and Christy Pace decided on one that only a few might consider: alpacas.
“We love animals,” Christy Pace said. “First, we bought a horse, but then we discovered alpacas. We bought our first one in 1995. We wanted an animal-based business in which we didn’t have to ship animals around the country. We chose to breed and raise only Suri alpacas because of their graceful beauty.”
More than this, Dennis Pace added, “ Alpacas are gentle, intelligent and easy to train.”
Dennis and Christy Pace started Pacesetter Alpacas and over time bred a fairly large herd. Becoming more deeply involved in the alpaca industry, they not only sold their alpaca fleece, but also began mentoring buyers and alpaca owners across the country and globally as members of the Alpaca Owners Association.
“Alpacas were first introduced into the United States in 1984,” Christy Pace said. “Llamas were already being brought into the country from the Peruvian Andes Mountains. At first, they were considered exotic livestock, but now there are more than 200,000 alpacas registered through the association and I’m guessing thousands more that are not registered.”
She explained that there are several kinds of alpaca fiber businesses from small hobby operations in which a handful of alpacas supply fleece for yarn, clothing and fiber art sales.
Other operations are considerably larger.
“We send our fleece into an enormous fiber pool on the east coast,” Christy Pace added.
“Depending on the grade, we receive back equal amounts in roping (yarn) that can be sold or processed by small mills. The amounts are not large enough to attract the huge mills, which import the fleece directly from Peru. There are some small, privately owned mills in the area.”
Dennis Pace said fiber and breeding are two aspects of the alpaca business. Another surprising one is the sale of alpaca manure. Called beans, these pellets are a natural plant food prized and soil conditioner.
“We sell a lot to landscapers and avid gardeners,” he added. “It’s a neutral fertilizer that is high in phosphorus and potassium but not in nitrogen which can burn tender young plants. Also, the beans eliminate any weed seed, making it excellent for mulched areas.”
Pacesetter does sell alpacas to new and existing breeders, keeping the Suri breed pure while ensuring healthy animals. Christy Pace said they also have sold alpacas to young 4-H members to raise, train and show.
“One 4-H group has an alpaca club. We were so happy to sell three of our lady alpacas because we knew they would get lots of loving attention,” she added.
Dennis and Christy Pace store alpaca woven products including sweaters, scarves, and socks.
“When we first started, Dennis was working with a local company and was outdoors much of the time,” Christy said. “When his coworkers learned how wonderfully the alpaca socks keep feet warm while wicking away sweat, he started carrying a box of them to work to sell.”
Dennis Pace said alpaca fiber is among the softest, but is surprisingly strong, ranked seven times more durable than wool. A sign in the Pacesetter shop adds that alpaca fiber is hypo-allergenic, helps regulate body temperature, and is odor resistant so the garment does not need to be washed as much as cotton or other fibers.
“And it’s a sustainable business,” he added. “Clipping the alpacas does not harm them in any way. Alpacas live from 15 to 20 years, so the investment is long-term and breeding them adds to the business base.”
Visitors to the Pacesetter Alpaca farm at 5546 West Plymouth Church Road can shop the well-stocked store and enjoy an up-close encounter with the alpacas.
“We have even had mystery bus tours come, when the participants didn’t know they were going to come here,” Christy Pace said. “We have had Red Hat Society chapters visit, and we used to do school trips.”
Pacesetter Alpacas is open Saturday and Sunday now through Christmas. For more information or to make an appointment, call 608-751-2261.