JANESVILLE—A Wisconsin government watchdog claims that the way in which Rock County Board of Supervisors who leave before their elected terms are replaced—through a selection committee that neither releases the names of candidates nor allows members of the public to attend its meetings—violates the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law. The county administration contends its process is lawful.
In late May, District 11 Supervisor Kaelyb Lokrantz resigned after moving from the city and township of Beloit district. In mid-June, Supervisor Doug Wilde, who represented District 23 which includes Janesville, resigned due to conflicts with his career. The resignations prompted the county to begin a search for candidates to serve out the remainder of their terms.
County Board Chair Richard Bostwick has the authority to make appointments and fill vacant supervisor seats. How Bostwick chooses to make appointments is not subject to the state open meetings law, contends Rock County Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee. He said state law allows the chairman to involve other members of the county board in the selection process and interviews of potential board appointees.
Tom Kamenick, president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, said the board’s leadership is attempting to delegate responsibilities to a committee that does not hold open, public meetings.
“Governmental bodies cannot create other bodies to help them perform their work without those secondary bodies also being open to the public. Operating this way is putting the county at serious risk of substantial legal liability,” Kamenick said.
Wisconsin Open Meeting Law which requires that “all meetings of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law.”
In response, Greenlee said the county’s selection process is not subject to open meetings law requirements because under state law self-organized county boards “may determine the procedure for filling a vacancy.”
County board policy states that “vacancies during the term of any supervisor shall be filled by the County Board Chair with confirmation by the county board.”
“There are no other provisions of the constitution, statute, ordinance or board rules which deal with appointments for vacancies, and there is no provision that delegates any authority to a group of supervisors to exercise that appointment authority,” Greenlee said.
Greenlee added that Bostwick does not have authority to order any supervisor to assist in the selection process, and that those chosen by Bostwick to assist in the replacement effort cannot compel Bostwick to agree with any candidate selection.
“Supervisors who have been offered the chance to participate in candidate interviews may provide feedback to the chair in whatever manner the chair deems valuable. Nevertheless, the decision on who to appoint is solely vested in the board chair,” Greenlee said.
Two people have applied for the District 11 vacancy: Janelle Crary and Matt Finnegan. Crary was appointed by the board at last week’s regular board meeting, according to Rock County Administrator Josh Smith.
For the District 23 vacancy, Rock County residents John Burt, Tricia Clasen, Patric Garvin, Craig Gramke, Michael Sheridan and Mary Jo Villa have applied. The person appointed to represent District 23 will serve the unexpired term until the April 2022 election.
County board rules stipulate that vacancies must be filled within 60 working days of the day a resignation occurs.
“That is as much information as I have for you on the timeline at this point,” Smith said.
When the next appointment could be made has not been determined, Smith said. But he noted that the next two board meetings will be held on Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.