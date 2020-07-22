MADISON—The Wisconsin Counties Association has presented the WCA Outstanding Legislator Award to Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.
The award was presented to Loudenbeck for her work on behalf of county governments during the 2019-2020 legislative session, according to a news release from the association.
Mark D. O’Connell, executive director of the Wisconsin Counties Association, said Loudenbeck has been a consistant advocate for counties.
The Outstanding Legislator Award is presented biennially to a select group of legislators who represent county interests in both the legislature and their districts. The legislators who are honors demonstrate leadership important to counties on key issues, legislation and the state budget.
