BELOIT—Starting April 28, a new production will come to the Beloit Civic Theatre just in time for its 89th year of providing arts and entertainment to the Beloit community.
The show “Pump Boys and Dinettes” tells the story of two sisters, Rhetta and Prudie Cupp, who work as waitresses at a Double Cupp diner, and four redneck guys who work at a local gas station down the road from the diner. Both the guys and the sisters sing country-rock ballads about their simple lives amidst their working days.
Director Janet Palmer has worked with the Beloit Civic Theatre for about eight years, but has grown up loving theater her whole life.
“I’ve had a lot of experiences (in the theater) in a very small town in central Illinois,” Palmer said. “I retired three years ago. I taught music in public schools for 30 years. So, since working in public schools, they pull you in to help with choreography or playing the piano or whatever.”
For the last five years of her teaching career, Palmer taught at Cunningham Intermediate in Beloit.
She picked “Pump Boys and Dinettes” because it’s one of her favorite shows and says the characters and music are fun.
“It’s not music that people are going to know, although it’s going to feel very familiar,” Palmer said. “Because of the themes, it’s a more country-rock feel which is familiar to them. It’s a unique concept because the actors are also the musicians.”
Because the characters have to do so much—act, sing and play their instruments—Palmer said the acts need to be solid on their instruments. It was important to find the right cast for that, she said.
For the main character, Jim, owner of the gas station, Palmer found Jeremiah Fox, a local musician. Fox has been doing theatre since he was a kid. His first role as a young boy was one of the lollipop boys in The Wizard of Oz. This is his first production with the Beloit Civic Theatre, but he has enjoyed it so far, especially with the music in this particular production.
“It’s a very country-rock feel to the music,” Fox said. “The pump boys at the gas station and the diner are right across the street from each other. I’ve got a crush on one of the dinettes and things like that. There’s some back and forth between us.”
The musical is full speed ahead the whole time for Fox, who said he “pretty much runs the show” and acts as the host. Though it’s an undertaking, he loves the camaraderie he has with the cast and believes they work well together.
Lily Delacruz plays one of the waitresses at the diner, Prudie Cupp. She started in theater during her middle school years and loved doing the Addams Family show in high school. Delacruz has known Palmer for a while now and remembers her directing her older sister when she was in high school. Palmer convinced her to audition for a part in the production.
“I thought, why not?” Delacruz said. “My fiancé is in the show so that was more of an incentive to try out. I was not familiar with the show at all, but it’s a really good show. I’m having fun with it.”
She’s looking forward to the pre-show jitters and excitement one gets right before a show and says herself and the cast are really looking forward to performing for an audience again.