BELOIT — Although the set pieces and hit singles remain consistent at every show, country music star John Conlee says the part that makes each performance unique is interacting with the fans.
“The thing that makes any given show different is the fans who show up," Conlee said. “It’s great to be back doing shows. We’re looking forward to coming up there.”
Conlee will be coming to Beloit in July to put on a classic country show including songs in support of the U.S. military and members of law enforcement. He resumed live shows earlier this year after music events were sidelined due to COVID-19.
The performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 11 at The Castle, at 501 Prospect St., Beloit.
Conlee, 74, has had 32 singles on the country music charges and he has recorded 11 studio albums. His singles have included "Backside of 30," "Got My Heart Set On You," and "In My Eyes."
He grew up in rural Kentucky and began taking guitar lessons when he was about 8 years old. In his early adult life, he worked at the WLAC radio station in Nashville, which helped propel him into a music career after meeting all sorts of "legends in radio" and artists in the country music industry.
In 1976, Conlee released his first single and then kept on going. In 1978, his fourth single, "Rose Colored Glasses," became a hit and his music career really took off. His first album was released shortly thereafter.
Over 43 years, Conlee has been on the road performing in front of his many fans. He has previously performed in Beloit and said he has visited the area on numerous occasions.
When meeting fans, Conlee said he sometimes chats with folks who remember a song of his playing during a first date with their spouse. Other fans approach him to say a relative who passed away had enjoyed his music.
“Those are tender moments," Conlee said.
Conlee said when it comes to song writing, a new song can happen quickly or it can become a months-long effort, depending on when inspiration takes hold. But overall, he finds inspiration from the people around him and the stories of people he's met.
Whether it's on stage or in the studio, synergy amongst the performers is important to putting on a good show.
“We kind of mesh together well, we kind of always know what each other is thinking. That makes it a relaxed way to perform," Conlee said. “You kind of rely on the musicians around you to create any given record.”
Conlee added that he believes every great song tells a story of some kind. To that end, he said he likes to focus on various messages in his music.
For example, during his live shows the crew members will perform a song titled, "Busted," at which point audience members can choose to donate money that goes toward helping members of the U.S. military.
Recently, Conlee said he has expanded on that idea to include donations and support for members of law enforcement and their families.
Conlee added that he is actively involved in musical performances at churches in the Nashville area.
During the upcoming show in Beloit, Conlee plans to show off a brand new song for the audience, and afterwards he will be taking photos and signing autographs.
“I just hope everybody will come see it. We can be as one on one as possible out there," Conlee said.
For more information, visit johnconlee.com.