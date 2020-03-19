JANESVILLE—Two counterfeit $50 bills were passed at a gas station in Newville on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects who passed the counterfeit bills were described at two black males in their early 20s. The counterfeit bills passed the marker test, but they later were discovered to be counterfeit.
The bills were passed at Carl’s Shell station.
The investigation is continuing.
