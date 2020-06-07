BELOIT—A 20-year lease agreement between the City of Beloit and Riverbend Stadium Authority will be up for a vote by the Beloit City Council tonight.
The Beloit City Council will review the lease and development agreement with the stadium authority, marking a key step for the 3,500-seat, $34 million downtown stadium project to be used by the Beloit Snappers baseball team.
On March 16, the council approved a master land use plan for the project and on April 20 the council vacated Water Street to allow the development of a multi-use path around the future stadium.
The proposed lease would task the stadium authority with maintaining the stadium and grounds for 20 years with two successive options for five years each.
As part of the agreement, RSA would be authorized to remove contaminated soil from the property.
The site is a former brownfield area that had past uses as a manufacturing gas plant and a sewer treatment facility. In 2007, the city closed out the site by adding a soil cap to contain any contaminant that still remains. Project plans for the stadium would include adding two feet of soil cap, with all footing and foundation construction to require special removal of dirt to be taken to a site capable of properly disposing of contaminated soi.
The lease also spells out requirements for the RSA to comply with stormwater maintenance and be responsible for any taxes and related utility fees over the course of the agreement.
The project’s development agreement also starts an 18-month timeline for construction by Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP).
A stadium authority representative confirmed to the Beloit Daily News on May 28 that initial construction is expected to start in mid-June, with a goal of being ready for baseball by April of 2021.
As part of the development agreement, the stadium authority could also be required to cover related stadium construction costs, including: pedestrian traffic signals, parking lots, street lamps, street signs, traffic control signs, and utilities.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. In-person access to the meeting will be limited. To join by teleconference, members of the media or the public may participate in the meeting by calling 1 (646) 749-3122, access code 505-451-957.
