BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action tonight to extend the city’s COVID-19 restrictions as virus cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in the Stateline Area.
The percentage of cases in Beloit was 44% of Rock County totals although Beloit represents only 22% of the county population.
The latest action by the council would ensure the city is compliant with Gov. Tony Evers’ order requiring face coverings and masks across the state.
The council also will host multiple public hearings tonight.
The first hearing covers the request by the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., to add a drive-through pickup. The library will turn one of its three book return slots on the south side into a drive-up window for reserved book and material orders. The plan to add the drive-through window is expected to be completed and operational by the end of the year, according to library staff.
A request has been made by Midwest Construction of Northern Illinois to combine parcels of land at 1405 Cranston Road and 2213 Advanced Drive into a a single parcel of land for future development.
Water Resources staff will present the city’s Water Pollution Control Facilities plan for future improvements to the city’s water system. The plan’s timeline shows potential improvements would be made starting in March of 2022 followed by final construction in June of 2024 following an extensive state approval process.
Beloit Transit System officials are expected to field public input regarding the proposal to change bus routes in the city.
Under the proposed changes, routes could cover 86% of areas with population and employment densities as opposed to the current rate of 70% coverage. New routes could boost coverage to Beloit businesses from 53% to 66% for employees without personal transportation.
New areas that could be covered include the Gateway Business Park, the Town of Beloit Business Park and coverage to parts of Beloit’s north and south sides, with increased frequency of bus route cycles.
The Beloit-Janesville Express route would remain unchanged with the west and east sides of Beloit to see one bus travel the routes as three buses would take the city’s outer-loop route. To avoid confusion, a new route identification scheme will be developed prior to implementation of the new system.
Public hearings for the proposed changes were held on Aug. 6, Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. Council could take action on Sept. 21.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. The public may watch the council meeting via television on Channel 992, livestream the meeting on Beloit Access Television (BATV) YouTube channel, or by calling 1 (872) 240-3212, access code 435-823-597. All participants’ phones will be muted.