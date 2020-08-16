BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will meet in closed session tonight to cover a broad range of issues including a possible settlement with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) over radium water contamination, and a possible settlement with Woodman’s Food Market over a property tax dispute.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St. Councilors are still meeting remotely due to COVID-19, but city staff will be present at the first floor forum space to coordinate the meeting and allow for limited in-person attendance. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Beloit Public Access YouTube channel and on TV channel 992. The public can access the meeting also by calling(224) 501-3412, access code 717-619-461.
Radium
The city was informed by the DNR in November of 2019 that one of Beloit’s wells had radium levels that were higher than what is allowed by state and federal drinking water standards. The well was taken out of service as the city implemented a DNR-approved mitigation plan.
The radium was discovered from water samples taken by DNR on Nov. 7, 2018, March 13, 2019, June 26, 2019 and Sept. 18, 2019.
Long-term exposure to elevated levels of radium in drinking water may result in an increased risk of bone cancer, according to the National Academy of Sciences.
The well in question has been shut off since the issue was identified, with public notice required to inform the public on the city’s mitigation efforts.{
Property tax
The council could take action on a possible settlement with Woodman’s Food Market regarding lawsuits filed against the city by the grocer in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Multiple corporations have challenged property tax assessments in court through the so-called “dark store loophole” that stemmed from a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling allowing businesses to challenge property tax disputes in relationship with assessments of closed properties.
The city faces pending property tax-related lawsuits from Woodman’s, Staples and Wal-Mart, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
No further information regarding both possible settlements was not available as of press time Sunday.
In other busines, councilors could vote to approve $788,000 for citywide street resurfacing. The project will cover work on Jackson Street, Cleveland Street, Vine Street, Wilson Street, Dearborn Street, Saint Paul Avenue, Yates Avenue, Dewey Avenue and Lathers Road, according to a city engineering plan.