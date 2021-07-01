BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will review upcoming block grant funding priorities at its meeting on Tuesday in an effort to best use funds for community groups in moving Beloit forward.
Every five years, the city’s community development department drafts a strategic plan that outlines ways Community Block Grant funding (CDBG) can be spent. Three public listening sessions were held with residents and local organizations to gain input about which needs were most important and where service gaps were found.
Through the plan, the following priorities emerged: Develop service programs with an aim of supporting neighborhood stabilization, reduce homelessness and build skilled workers. Other priorities found were code enforcement, housing rehabilitation, direct home ownership assistance, economic development activities to assist small business owners, along with the complementary support of program administration.
Fair housing also was identified as a high-priority CDBG item going forward.
In January, the city awarded Community Action ($98,320), Family Promise of Greater Beloit ($30,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000) and Beloit Meals on Wheels ($25,000) in additional CDBG funding related to pandemic assistance.
The State of Wisconsin allocated $163,320 for the City of Beloit as part of the CARES Act passed last March. In the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year, the City of Beloit received approximately $16 million for general aid, from reimbursing lost revenue to planning needed infrastructure projects.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the process for determine how the additional federal funding will be spent will be public and transparent.
In other business
The council could refer an application for a zoning map amendment to the Beloit Plan Commission related to a request by Karstaedt Properties and First Community Credit Union at 1555 Willowbrook Road. The applicants are seeking an amendment to change from general manufacturing to a community commercial district. First Community Credit Union has made an accepted offer to purchase the property for a future branch location, according to the application.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. for agenda review followed by a 7 p.m. regular meeting.