BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action to consolidate polling places for the upcoming primary election on Feb. 15, in line with past year’s primaries, at a meeting on Monday.
The primary for the April 5 spring election is expected to have only one race on the ballot, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction. In the past, elections with one contest on the ballot have drawn extremely low voter turnout.
The plan is to consolidate the nine regular polling places into just two polling places—the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., to serve those who vote in Wards 1-12 and Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, for those in Wards 13-23.
All absentee ballots will be processed at one voting machine at City Hall, 100 State St., by the Municipal Board of Absentee Canvassers.
The upcoming spring election will see contests for city council, school board and state races of superintendent and appellate court for District 4.
With the consolidation, Beloit Clerk-Treasurer said the city would realize a cost savings of about $8,000.
The council could also take action on appointing election officials for the upcoming 2022 and 2023 election cycles.
In other business, the council will meet in closed session to discuss the ongoing civil lawsuit with the Town of Turtle regarding the now-expired boundary agreement between the municipalities. The council will not reconvene into open session following the closed session discussion.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room of City Hall for agenda review followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the first floor forum.