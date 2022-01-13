BELOIT — The Beloit City Council will meet in closed session on Tuesday regarding the ongoing boundary agreement dispute with the Town of Turtle.
The council will meet in open session prior to adjourning into closed session to discuss the pending civil lawsuit that’s entangled the municipalities since March of 2020 in Rock County Circuit Court.
According to the Jan. 18 agenda, the council may reconvene into open session, signaling a possible settlement agreement that could end the rift between the city and the Town of Turtle.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, at issue is a resolution and supporting letter sent by former Beloit City Manager Larry Arft and certified by former Beloit City Council President Charles Haynes in 2012 regarding assurances made following amendments in February of 2001 to the 1999 boundary agreement between the city and the township.
The agreement expired in December of 2020, with both municipalities now entangled in a legal battle regarding a disputed five-year extension of the boundary agreement. The Town of Turtle seeks to uphold the extension, while the City of Beloit contends the extension should not be granted.
Boundary agreements set up guidelines for harmonious development in the boundary territory. Issues such as zoning and sewer service are part of the boundary agreement.
The Town of Turtle/City of Beloit Boundary Adjustment Area (BAA) is approximately 2.5 square miles of the Town of Turtle primarily situated east of Interstate 39/90, along with parcels west of I-39/90; a smaller separate area of the BAA is located near Interstate 43 and Hart Road, along with a small area along East Colley Road. The area also is north of the Illinois state line and south of the city limits.
To date, the city and town have met multiple times in 2021 for mediation towards a potential settlement agreement. But the lawsuit is still scheduled for trial in March, court records show.
The Beloit City Council also is set to meet in closed session related to the possible sale of a right-of-way property adjacent to 540 Colby Street that is proposed to be vacated.
In other business, the council could adopt amendments to medical zoning language tied to a lengthy process of updating city zoning code for how medical developments are governed in the city. A public hearing will also be held for the Beloit Meals on Wheels redevelopment proposal for its new Maple Avenue headquarters location.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for agenda review followed by the 7 p.m. regular meeting. The council meetings take place at the first floor of City Hall, 100 State St. Seating capacity is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting will also be live streamed via Beloit Access YouTube channel or on TV at Channel 992.