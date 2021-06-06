BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will hear a presentation tonight by city administrative staff on federal funding for COVID-19 relief and what lies ahead for what officials are calling once in a lifetime assistance.
Beloit City Manager and Lori Curtis Luther will present an overview to the council about the American Rescue plan that was enacted earlier this year by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Beloit and Janesville will receive the largest portion of aid in Rock County, with Beloit to see an estimated $16.29 million and Janesville to receive $12.14 million.
Beloit will receive the 12th largest federal aid award out of cities in Wisconsin and Janesville will receive the 17th most aid, according to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Miller called the aid “once in a lifetime funds that can make a significant impact on our community and the entire region.”
Officials have said a public and transparent process will follow to show just how the the city could use the influx of cash.
Local governmental aid may be used to respond to pandemic-related emergencies and the resulting economic fallout. Aid can be provided to small businesses and various industries, or replacing lost revenue caused by the pandemic.
Funds also can be used on major infrastructure projects that could help cities replace aging networks of sewers, water lines and even update telecommunications capabilities.
Overall, Wisconsin’s 1,906 cities, towns and villages will receive nearly $1.2 billion.
In other business
The council could vote on a proposed ordinance change that would create a transitional living facility zoning category related to a request by Family Promise. Councilors could also review an ordinance framework that would allow electronic scooters to be used in the city after being approached by an unnamed company that plans to offer short-term scooter rentals across the city.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St.