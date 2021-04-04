BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will review a number of development-related items in closed session tonight, according to the April 5 meeting agenda.
The council will meet in closed session to discuss offers to purchase an out-lot near 720 and 1450 Gateway Boulevard, both of which are currently owned by the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation.
The council also will discuss in closed session the potential purchase of a strip of land adjacent to the Rock River near 80 and 100 East Grand Avenue. The strip of land could be used for developing a “Future Downtown Riverfront Park” by extending the current river walk downtown with added parking and amenities, city documents show.
Per the agenda, the council will reconvene into open session for possible action on the items.
The council also will meet in closed session to discuss the performance review of City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
In other development-related news, the council will review a zoning map change related to a proposed Kwik Trip gas station and convenience store at 2315 Prairie Ave. Councilors also will hear a first reading of a plan to change zoning for a vacant 8-acre property at 2222 Canerbury Drive. The plan would add eight single-family lots on two new cul-de-sacs with a 3-acre area of land designated for woodland preservation, stormwater management and floodplain rules.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Attendance in-person is allowed but limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those wishing to tune in remotely can do so by watching Channel 992 or streaming the Beloit Access Television YouTube channel.
People can also call in to the meeting by dialing 872-240-3212, access code 364-303-941.