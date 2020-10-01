BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could take action Monday on a new resolution that redefines physical distancing requirements in the city as part of the ongoing COVID-19 safety guidelines that have been in place since March.
The new resolution redefines physical distancing as maintaining 6 feet of distance from individuals who are not members of a person’s household or living unit; the 144 square foot requirement was eliminated for consistency in future recommendations, according to the agenda.
The city’s COVID-19 safety guidelines remain in place until Nov. 17 that include wearing face masks and social distancing.
As of Sept. 29, Beloit had 953 laboratory confirmed cases of Rock County’s total cases. The percentage of cases in Beloit was 37.5% of Rock County cases. The current two-week positive test rate in Beloit is 8.4% compared to the Rock County rate of 12.4%, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The council also will hear a presentation of proposed 2021 operating, library and capital improvements budgets.
A copy of the presentation was not immediately available as of press time Thursday.