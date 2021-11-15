BELOIT—The Beloit City Council took time Monday night to honor longtime Beloit Police Department patrol officer who passed away earlier in the day.
The council began its meeting with a moment of silence in remembrance of 48-year-old Daniel Daly, who died due to complications from COVID-19. Daly served over two decades in the department starting in March of 1997 and working on the night shift helping develop younger officers.
Councilors took action to approve contractors for renovating a portion of City Hall, replacing the Krueger Haskell Golf Course roof; approved a bid for the first phase of Cranston Road reconstruction and approved a final payment to the work done at the city’s operations facility at 2351 Springbrook Ct.
City Hall
The council approved the Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI) bid of $1.36 million to remodel and add security upgrades to the second and third floors of City Hall, 100 State St. Construction will run from January through May of 2022, but public meetings and municipal court will remain at the first floor of City Hall during construction.
“This is the second phase of a a long-term phase project for security and improvements at City Hall,” said Beloit Public Works Director Laura Pigatti Williamson.
Cranston Road
Rock Road Companies’ bid of $236,400 was approved to complete the first phase of work to restripe Cranston Road north of Fuller to switch from four lanes to two lanes of traffic with a painted median and bicycle lanes. There also will be raised medians installed at Bootmaker Drive to eliminate left turns. Painted medians also will be striped at the Walmart entrance, the driveway entrance between Culvers and First National Bank, 2600 Cranston Rd., and the driveway entrance south of Little Caesars, 2694 Cranston Rd., to eliminate left turns and the frontage road between Walmart, 2785 Milwaukee Rd, and the Speedway gas station, 2781 Milwaukee Rd., will have a painted median restricting left turns onto Cranston.
“This has been under study for quite some time and we’ve been looking at speed and vehicular crashes based
Williamson said the project arose out of safety recommendations made following a traffic study that found a high volume of traffic and traffic crashes in the corridor.
Councilors asked staff questions regarding the timing of the project, with city staff notifying the council the work would require very little concrete work and roadway painting would be planned around temperate weather.
Golf Course
Councilors approved the $158,310 bid by Kaschak Roofing Inc. to replace the clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.
In other news, the council proclaimed Nov. 27 “Small Business Saturday” and Nov. 22 through Nov. 27 as “Black Business Week.”