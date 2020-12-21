BELOIT—The Beloit City Council laid over a resolution to repeal and update “outdated” ordinance language related to how the city receives revenue from a tribal casino planned for the City of Beloit.
The agenda item was laid over to the council’s next meeting which will be in the new year.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the council is being asked by city staff to repeal an ordinance first approved in 2002 related to the receipt and disbursement of funds from the now-defunct plan proposed by the Bad River Band and St. Croix Chippewa for a tribal casino project in Beloit. The project failed after the land-to-trust status application was rejected by former President George H.W. Bush’s administration.
Beloit Finance Director Eric Miller told councilors at Monday’s meeting the ordinance change was “unnecessarily redundant” due to outdated language, coupled with existing language tied to accepting future revenue and approve future budgets.
Beloit Council President Regina Dunkin said the resolution would not interfere with the proposed Ho-Chunk Nation’s resort and casino plan for Beloit.
The Ho-Chunk plan currently is sitting on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ desk awaiting his review. The casino plan received federal approval in April of this year.
Councilor Nancy Forbeck commended city staff for bringing the ordinance change before the council.
“I appreciate the city’s continued process to update all the things, from contracts to ordinances, that need to be updated. This is a continuing process I have been witness to while on the council,” Forbeck said.
In other business, the council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Beloit Police Supervisor’s Association (BPSA) and the repurchase of four properties in Beloit at 425 Broad Street, 321 Broad Street and 217 W. Grand Ave.
Councilors also approved conditional use permits to allow construction to proceed on a Popeye’s restaurant at 3030 Ford Street and a quick lube facility at 2901 Milwaukee Road.
In a move to honor retiring Economic Development Director Andrew Janke, the council approved a proclamation declaring Jan. 15, 2021 “Andrew Janke Day” for his years of service at the city.