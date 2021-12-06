BELOIT—The Beloit Police Department and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin are both in support of a proposed City of Beloit ordinance change related to animals running at-large in the city as the Beloit City Council reviewed the amendment during its meeting Monday.
The current ordinance allows an animal to be unleashed and untethered while on the owner’s property, regardless of whether there is a fence on the property. The proposed ordinance change would require residents to either leash their animal while in their yard or the animal should be behind appropriate fencing, with the designation that an electric fencing option also be included as appropriate fencing.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the ordinance would prevent incidents of people getting chased or attacked by dogs that are not on a tether in an unfenced area.
“We recommended approval based on what is in the safety and best interests of our residents. Unfortunately, we have had situations with animals that have resulted in harm to others,” Sayles said. “This ordinance change is designed to eliminate some of those risks to residents while encouraging responsible pet ownership.”
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Operations Director Janean Boss-Anderson added, “HSSW has reviewed the new ordnance and recommends the approval for the safety and well being of both members of the public and the animals.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city not having this type of ordinance already was “highly unusual in an urban setting.”
Councilor Mark Preuschl said the move was simple and “common sense,” while Councilor Regina Dunkin requested city staff gather data regarding calls for animal-related issues cataloged by the police department.
The council laid the item over and did not take action on the amendment at Monday’s meeting, with the issue potentially coming back before council on Dec. 20.