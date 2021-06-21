BELOIT—Preliminary information shows no major drop in state aid in the 2022 city budget despite fears last year about a loss of revenue that never came to pass, Beloit Finance Director Eric Miller informed councilors on Monday.
Miller gave an overview presentation of the road ahead for the council to approve a 2022 budget, outlining various budget areas that will be key to passing a balanced fiscal plan.
Beloit expects to receive $16.14 million in state shared revenue, along with an increase of approximately $16 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Levy limits are based on net new construction figures, and Miller said data would be published in August. In the meantime, the city is projecting a 3.6% increase in net new construction which would translate to a revenue increase of $417,000.
“This increase is primarily driven by the fully value of Amazon coming onto the tax roll,” Miller said.
General obligation bonding is expected to be around $5 million in 2022, Miller added.
A pre-budget workshop will be held with the council on June 21 followed by a review of city department budgets in late July. A proposed budget will be posted on Sept. 29 followed by a presentation to council on Oct. 4.
In similar annual financial developments, councilors also accepted the 2020 annual audit report that showed no significant findings of financial mismanagement on behalf of the city, according to the document drafted by Baker Tilly US LLP, a firm that has handled multiple audits for the city in the past.
The audit also found no areas of non-compliance with laws and regulations.
“There have been no significant transactions that are outside the normal course of business for the City or that otherwise appear to be unusual due to their timing, size or nature,” the audit reads.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to allow the the city to enter into an agreement with the Ho-Chunk Nation for a federal grant application for the capacity expansion of Colley Road and Willowbrook Road tied to the Nation’s casino and resort project.
The city and tribe have failed to secure federal grant funding twice before related to the project due to the competitive nature of the federal grant process.