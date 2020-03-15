BELOIT—The Beloit City Council could act tonight to declare a public health emergency in the City of Beloit in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The declaration of a public health emergency would allow the city to order the closure of businesses, and set traffic and curfew restrictions as needed. No business, traffic or curfew restrictions are currently in place.
Any notice will be issued “in a timely and regular basis,” according to the draft resolution obtained by the Beloit Daily News.
The declaration also would direct all city departments and personnel to assist the response to COVID-19; and allow for councilors to call into council meeting by telephone rather than attend in person.
No cases have yet been reported in Rock County as of Sunday afternoon.
Many Rock County Circuit Court hearings will be rescheduled to mid-April while business will continue at the Rock County Courthouse, according to additional reporting by the Adams Publishing Group.
The Beloit Public Library and Grinnell Hall Senior Center are closed until further notice.
In other business:
–– The council could approve the Beloit Snappers downtown stadium plan, with construction expected to start later this spring.
The council could vote on the planned urban development (PUD) application for the stadium site, 217 Shirland Ave. Construction on the $32 million stadium plan is expected to start on April 30 and wrap up on April 1, 2021.
The 3,500-seat baseball stadium and entertainment venue will include a turf field, grandstand with offices and player facilities, a 360-degree concourse and entertainment zones, according to the PUD.
–– The HCP project to add 174 units at the site of the former Kerry Ingredients facility at 200 W. Grand Ave. seeks a zoning map amendment to a planned unity development.
–– Council President Regina Dunkin will give the annual State of the City address. The address will be limited to the city’s COVID-19 response, said Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
–– The council could meet in closed session to discuss the purchase of 737 Bluff St. by the city.
The Beloit City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday for agenda review in the first floor conference room of City Hall, 100 State St., followed by the 7 p.m. meeting in the forum.
