BELOIT—Two polling places will be open for voters in Beloit for the February primary election with few races expected on the ballot after the Beloit City Council took action to consolidate polling places.
The council voted unanimously to consolidate the nine regular polling places into two polling places—the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., to serve those who vote in Wards 1-12 and Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, for those in Wards 13-23 for the Feb. 15 primary ahead of the April 5 spring election.
The February primary election is expected to have one race on the ballot for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Past elections with one contest on the ballot have drawn extremely low voter turnout in Beloit.
The upcoming spring election will see contests for city council, school board and state races of superintendent and appellate court for District 4.
The council also approved the appointment of election officials for the upcoming 2022 and 2023 election cycles on Monday night.
In other business, the council tabled an ordinance change that would alter the city’s animals not to run at-large guidelines. With the vote to table, the issue will be put off indefinitely unless the issue comes before the council on a future agenda. The proposed ordinance change would have required residents to either leash their animal while in their yard or the animal should be behind appropriate fencing, with the designation that an electric fencing option also be included as appropriate fencing.
The council also met in closed session to confer with legal counsel about the Town of Turtle boundary agreement between the municipalities. Councilors did not reconvene into open session and no action was taken from the closed session discussion.