BELOIT – Those running for Beloit City Council will come together for a candidate forum on Wednesday.
The event will be held from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Six candidates will run for four seats on the city council. Incumbents Regina Dunkin, Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl will be challenged by Brittany Keyes, Paul Martin and Markese Terrell.
The forum is hosted by the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, Beloit NAACP chapter, League of Women Voters and Rising Professionals of Beloit.
