BELOIT—With the opening of ABC Supply Stadium set for Tuesday night, the redevelopment of the city-owned Telfer Park complex will soon begin to take shape.
The Beloit City Council took action Monday to approve a one-year lease agreement with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association (BYHA) for the 2021-2022 season at Edwards Ice Arena for $74,062.
The past lease, a three year contract, expires on Sept. 30. The association serves approximately 250 kids ages 4 to 19 in the Stateline Area with practices and games from October through March.
Monday’s action allows flexibility to the city as it prepares for the future of the athletic complex at Telfer following the departure of the Beloit Snappers to the team’s new baseball stadium downtown.
The city will soon seek a “request for qualifications” for a master developer for the redevelopment of the Telfer Park complex, with public input being sought throughout the process, officials said. No timeline has been announced for the project.
Telfer is home to the ice arena, Pohlman Field, Telfer Pavilion and a skate park. The ice arena was opened in January of 2021 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Telfer Park area currently owned by the city spans a 28.9 acre parcel with borders along Cranston Road and Skyline Drive, excluding Beloit Fire Department Station 2.
Any sale of city land must be reviewed and voted on by the council.
In other business, the council reviewed a zoning amendment that would change the classifications related to medical facility uses and development and referred the item to the Beloit Plan Commission for review at the Aug. 4 meeting. The effort could come back before the council on Aug. 16.