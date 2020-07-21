BELOIT – The Beloit City Council approved an amendment to the city’s capital improvement budget for the buildout of the Blackhawk Technical College classrooms at the Beloit Public Library at a meeting on Monday.
The council approved a construction bid for the project in March, with the amendment to allow the library to allocate $632,845 of its funding for contingency funds if the project runs over budget.
No city funds are being used for the project that will add classrooms, GED testing space and office spaces for the Stateline Literacy Council.
