BELOIT — Plans for a new facility for the Stateline Boys and Girls Club in Beloit moved forward on Monday night as the Beloit City Council approved the sale of land to the organization.
Following a closed session, the council approved the sale of land located at 202 Maple Ave., 1500 Shore Drive and a northern portion of 1459 Sixth St.
The land was sold to the Boys and Girls Club for $1 and includes a repurchase agreement if the organization fails to complete the project.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city would now move forward “in supporting the Boys and Girls Club in their efforts for a capital campaign to construction a new building.”
The timeline of the project or the project’s scope was not immediately available following Monday night’s meeting.
The Stateline Boys and Girls Club has a Beloit facility at 1851 Moore St. It offers a range of youth-based programming and childcare for families in the Stateline Area. Starting Aug. 31 the center will offer full-time childcare with virtual learning support; after school programming and teen nights.
Radium
Councilors also authorized Luther to enter into an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over a violation of clean water standards after higher-than-allowed levels of radium was discovered in a city well by the DNR last year. The well in question has been shut off since the issue was identified in March of 2019. Samples collected by the DNR showed higher-than-allowed levels of radium on Nov. 7, 2018, March 13, 2019, June 26, 2019 and Sept. 18, 2019.
“We have been evaluating options to bring the well back into compliance,” Luther said, telling councilors that no negative health outcomes had been reported to the city by residents following the discovery of radium in the well.
Long-term exposure to elevated levels of radium in drinking water may result in an increased risk of bone cancer, according to the National Academy of Sciences.
Property tax
The council also approved a settlement agreement with Woodman’s Fresh Market regarding pending lawsuits filed by the grocer related to property tax assessments from 2017 to 2019. The council approved the city provide $23,000 to Woodman’s as part of the settlement. The city originally assessed Woodman’s as worth $14 million, but Woodman’s challenged the assessment claiming its property in Beloit was worth $7 million.
The city faces other property tax assessment challenges from large corporations including Staples and Wal-Mart.
Library
Due to COVID-19, the Beloit Public Library could transform one of its book return windows to a pickup window for reserved book and material orders. The council approved sending the small project to the Beloit Plan Commission for review on Wednesday, which could come back before councilors on Sept. 8.