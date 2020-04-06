BELOIT—The Beloit City Council approved a contract for the buildout of permanent Blackhawk Technical College classrooms at the Beloit Public Library on Monday.
The council approved a five-year lease with Blackhawk Tech on March 2 that will allow the college to convert existing library space into two classrooms, marking the anticipated completion of the entire first floor space at the library.
The council accepted a bid of $550,300 by Gilbank Construction for the project.
In total, the plan is estimated to cost $550,300 for construction with $82,545 included for change orders to the project.
The initial cost of the project will be funded by the college.
The council also met in closed session to start the annual evaluation of City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. No action was taken.
