BELOIT—New funding priorities for future community block grant have been decided upon, with the Beloit City Council taking action on Tuesday to adopt future goals for improving Beloit.
Through a process that takes place every five years that included multiple public meetings, the following priorities emerged: Develop service programs with an aim of supporting neighborhood stabilization, reduce homelessness and build skilled workers. Other priorities found were code enforcement, housing rehabilitation, direct home ownership assistance, economic development activities to assist small business owners, along with the complementary support of program administration.
Beloit Community Development Director Teri Downing said the new funding priorities will be incorporated into the 2022 CDBG application process for community groups in Beloit.
Downing added that the grant application process will open later this month.
In January, the city awarded Community Action ($98,320), Family Promise of Greater Beloit ($30,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000) and Beloit Meals on Wheels ($25,000) in additional CDBG funding related to pandemic assistance.
The State of Wisconsin allocated $163,320 for the City of Beloit as part of the CARES Act passed last March. In the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year, the City of Beloit received approximately $16 million for general aid, from reimbursing lost revenue to planning needed infrastructure projects.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the process for determine how the additional federal funding will be spent will be public and transparent.
In other business
The council referred an application for a zoning map amendment to the Beloit Plan Commission related to a request by Karstaedt Properties and First Community Credit Union at 1555 Willowbrook Road. The applicants are seeking an amendment to change from general manufacturing to a community commercial district. First Community Credit Union has made an accepted offer to purchase the property for a future branch location, according to the application.
The council also referred an additional zoning map amendment to Plan Commission for the former Atonement Lutheran Church, 901 Harrison Avenue, for a future use as a to-be-determined type of institutional use, according to development records.