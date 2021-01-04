BELOIT—A second round of pandemic-related aid is expected to arrive for Beloit organizations in the coming weeks as the Beloit City Council took action on Monday to accept the funds.
The council approved the city accept $163,320 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Community Action ($98,320), Family Promise of Greater Beloit ($30,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000) and Beloit Meals on Wheels ($25,000).
In other council-related news, a presentation regarding the 10-Mile City economic development report was postponed to a later date.