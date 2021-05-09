In the story titled “Retired Sgt. Reynolds remembered for supporting others” which ran Thursday it listed South Beloit Records Clerk Cindy King as retired. She is still working. The Daily News regrets the error.
Correction
Hillary Gavan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
New dining establishment to open on Liberty Avenue
-
Town of Rock man avoids prison time in child porn case
-
Beloit man charged after allegedly choking
-
Retired Sgt. Reynolds remembered for supporting others
-
Beloit Snappers and Geronimo Hospitality unveil new gourmet concessions, classic staples for 2021