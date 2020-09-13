In the public records page listed on Sept. 10, a disposition was incorrectly listed. Riley Heaslip, of Janesville, had a charge dismissed after completing two years of probation. The disposition was listed as if it was imposed on Sept. 3, which it was not. The case is now complete, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Austin Montgomery
