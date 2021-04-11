In the story which ran April 7 titled “Clinton students and community members urge superintendent removal” it stated Theresa Wellnitz was a ‘former’ teacher. She was a current teacher on the night of the meeting, although she is resigning at the end of the school year.
Correction
Hillary Gavan
