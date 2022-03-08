Correction Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a story about the 5Bar tavern which appeared in the March 4 edition of the Beloit Daily News, the website address at the end of the story was incorrect.The correct web address is: www.5Bar.co. We regret the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit New riverfront development for Beloit eyed Beloit's 5Bar’s owner's superpower is putting together unique taste combinations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime