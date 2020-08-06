In a story published Aug. 6 regarding the Hononegah High School reopening plan, it was incorrectly noted that 800 students opted for the remote learning option. In total, families of 200 students opted for an all-online learning option through an Illinois Virtual Course Program administered by Hononegah staff, according to Superintendent Michael Dugan.
