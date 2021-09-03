The Kline’s Club 88 Craft show is set for Sept. 26 from 1:30 to 5 p.m., not this Sunday. The Daily News regrets the error.
Howes Craft Studio owner Katie Howes is partnering with Klines Club 88, 65 Portland Ave. to host a craft fair in the beer garden. Howes will be bringing her tie-dyed items along with nine other vendors to join her including someone who sells candles and lotions, a vendor with jellies and jams, a woodworker and others. Kline will be hosting a bake sale and offering her famous homemade cinnamon rolls.