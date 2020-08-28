An Associated Press story which ran in Friday's paper erroneously reported that civil liberties groups called for the resignation of certain police leadership over the death of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Actually, Jacob Blake is alive at a hospital following surgery after police in Kenosha shot him seven times on Sunday, Aug. 23.
The national and state chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday called for the resignations of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis over their handling of Blake’s gunshot injuries and the subsequent protests.