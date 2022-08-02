BELOIT—Teams sponsored by 22 businesses in the Beloit area will compete in the Fifth Annual Corporate Cup event to raise money for children.
The Stateline Family YMCA is hosting the Corporate Cup which will kick off on Aug. 31 with a 1-mile run, and then continue Sept. 9—20 with several events.
During the pandemic, the organization had to make modifications for the event, but this year the event is back in full force.
Ann Matuska, Senior Director of Healthy Living and Development at Stateline Family YMCA, is helping organize the event this year.
The YMCA will be raising money from donations, entry fees for the companies that are participating and sponsorships through local businesses.
“100% of the proceeds of the Corporate Cup will go towards our Annual Community Campaign, which enables us to provide childcare, camp scholarships, memberships and program assistance to youth and/or families who may not be able to afford a Y membership,” Matuska noted. “We envision a future in which all people get the support they need to reach their full potential.”
The theme of this year’s Corporate Cup “POWER ON.”
“The idea surrounding this year’s theme of POWER ON came from the determination we saw in the participating companies last year,” Matuska said.
There will be 22 businesses competing in over 20 competitions. Each competition grants a team or business points. The team with the highest points in their division wins a trophy with their company’s name engraved on it.
The event itself will kick off on Aug. 31 and all events will conclude on Sept. 20 with an award ceremony.
On Aug. 31, teams will warm up with a 1 mile run on their respective businesses’ property wearing T-shirts that each team designed.
There will be one event to participate in every day from Sept. 9-20.
The public is welcome to observe and cheer their favorite business on at each of the events for free. There is a large variety of events that the Corporate Cup includes. They range from volleyball, golfing and even art.
“That company with the most points in their division gets to display the trophy at their place of business and have bragging rights, until next September when they will have to defend the title,” Matuska said.
The number of businesses participating could potentially rise. The contest is accepting applicants until next week, according to Matuska.
The Sky Carp, All World Machinery Supply Inc., Amazon, Fairbanks Morse Defense, and Pratt Industries are all new to the competition this year and will be representing their businesses for charity.
Some of the returning organizations include Corporate Contractors Inc, Valmet Inc. and Regal Rexnord (Regal Beloit).
The organizations are split into three divisions depending on the number of employees in the respective business. Division 1 consist of 1-50 employees, Division 2 includes businesses that have 51-200 employees and Division 3 businesses have 200 plus employees.
The event itself is hosted by Stateline Family YMCA along with an executive planning committee.
“The executive planning committee is represented by Blackhawk Bank, Frito Lay, Beloit Health System, First National Bank, The City of Beloit, and Valmet,” Matuska noted. “It truly is a collaborative effort of people giving their time and expertise to help the YMCA raise funds for their scholarship program.”
In 2021, the event raised about $36,000 and this year organizers hope to raise over $43,000, Matuska said.