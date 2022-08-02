CCI

Two Corporate Contractors Inc. employees finished a 5k run in 2021’s Corporate Cup competition. CCI will return in August to raise money for children during the event.

BELOIT—Teams sponsored by 22 businesses in the Beloit area will compete in the Fifth Annual Corporate Cup event to raise money for children.

The Stateline Family YMCA is hosting the Corporate Cup which will kick off on Aug. 31 with a 1-mile run, and then continue Sept. 9—20 with several events.

