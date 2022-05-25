EDGERTON - The Rock County Sheriff's Office will host the first Cops & Bobbers fishing event for kids on June 7 at Floating Toy, 723 E. Ellendale Road.

The event will run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Kids accompanied by sheriff’s office staff will fish Lake Koshkonong from pontoon boats. Check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m.; a legal guardian must be present.

There are 20 spots available for kids age 7-12.

Guardians can register their kids online at www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/cops-and-bobbers.

Upon submitting the registration form, a confirmation message will appear with additional information on check-in procedures.

Life jackets, fishing gear, and lunch will be provided. Participants will also receive a T-shirt.