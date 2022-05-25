hot Cops & Bobbers fishing event set for Edgerton Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON - The Rock County Sheriff's Office will host the first Cops & Bobbers fishing event for kids on June 7 at Floating Toy, 723 E. Ellendale Road.The event will run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Kids accompanied by sheriff’s office staff will fish Lake Koshkonong from pontoon boats. Check-in will begin at 9:45 a.m.; a legal guardian must be present.There are 20 spots available for kids age 7-12.Guardians can register their kids online at www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/cops-and-bobbers.Upon submitting the registration form, a confirmation message will appear with additional information on check-in procedures.Life jackets, fishing gear, and lunch will be provided. Participants will also receive a T-shirt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock County Sheriff's Office Cops And Bobbers Lake Koshkonong Fishing Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board approves hiring of new athletic director, discuss application process Beloit food trucks gear up for summer season Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Jon Dupuis welcomes challenge of running Beloit Memorial athletics Loves Park shooting victim identified Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime