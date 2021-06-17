JANESVILLE—The second Cops and Bobbers fishing event for young people this summer will be held from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. July 13 at the Kiwanis Pond in Janesville.
Youth participants and Rock County Sheriff’s Office staff will fish from the shore. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. A guardian must be present. There are 20 spots available for kids age 7-12.
Any guardian wishing to register their children can do so at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers. After submitting the online form, a confirmation email with additional information will be sent to the email address provided during registration. Life jackets, fishing supplies, and lunch will be provided during the event. Participants will also receive an event t-shirt.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking sponsorships for the Cops & Bobbers Program.
To learn more, email Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.
Call 608-757-7941 or 608-373-3816 for more information.
Another event will be scheduled for Beloit.